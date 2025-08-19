Invesco Ltd. Has $32.76 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $32,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Palomar by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,057 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,774,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 27,543.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 99,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Palomar by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 714.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 93,352 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $72,676.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467.65. This represents a 56.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $147,013.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 807 shares in the company, valued at $104,990.70. The trade was a 58.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,294 shares of company stock worth $3,208,102. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

