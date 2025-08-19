Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Now – August 16th

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Rockwell Automation, and WEC Energy Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in generating power from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal. These equities allow investors to participate in the growth of clean-energy industries while potentially benefiting from long-term demand for low-carbon power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.47. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,698,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16. Southern has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE:BK traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.95. 959,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.14 and its 200-day moving average is $296.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.39. 2,583,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $89.18 and a 52 week high of $111.90.

