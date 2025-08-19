Best Toy Stocks To Follow Today – August 16th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Kroger are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” are shares of very small or micro-cap companies that trade at low prices and thin volumes, making them highly speculative and prone to wild price swings. Often lacking solid financial track records, they attract short-term traders seeking quick gains but carry elevated risks of volatility and market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $972.04. 1,637,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,194. The firm has a market cap of $431.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $972.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $985.92. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $867.16 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,595,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,701,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $797.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 52-week low of $72.52 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.99. 6,291,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,333. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,560. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Dollar General stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,037. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average is $220.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,419,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27.

