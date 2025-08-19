Insurance Stocks To Watch Today – August 16th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Opendoor Technologies, Caterpillar, Intuit, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting and selling insurance policies, such as life, health, property, or casualty coverage. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the insurance sector’s revenue streams, which typically include premium income and investment returns on policy reserves. Performance of insurance stocks is influenced by factors like claim frequency, interest rates, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.56. The company had a trading volume of 74,099,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,268,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 12 month low of $202.59 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $32.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,934,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,286,994. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $477.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,156. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $437.90 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.84.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of Opendoor Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,200,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,941,024. Opendoor Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $10.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,488. The company has a market cap of $190.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.18. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

INTU traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $716.74. 1,751,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $763.75 and a 200 day moving average of $670.99. Intuit has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. 15,374,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,525,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

