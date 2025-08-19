Critical Contrast: Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) & Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Subaru 6.40% 11.62% 6.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dongfeng Motor Group and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Subaru 1 0 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Subaru”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $14.77 billion 0.37 $8.07 million N/A N/A Subaru $30.77 billion 0.48 $2.23 billion $1.41 7.11

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Subaru pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Subaru pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Subaru beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. The company's commercial vehicles include light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as pickup trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprise sedans, MPVs, and SUVs; electric and new energy vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products, as well as automotive parts and components, and automobile equipment. It also provides investment and advisory, car maintenance and repair, insurance agency, automotive technology development and system integration, and logistics, as well as financing and loan services. In addition, it is involved in trading of used car. The company is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

