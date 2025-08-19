Head to Head Contrast: VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) versus Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -68.06% -58.07% -23.67% VinFast Auto -149.32% N/A -52.16%

Risk & Volatility

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Rivian Automotive and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 3 18 5 0 2.08 VinFast Auto 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $13.6870, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. VinFast Auto has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.82%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and VinFast Auto”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $4.97 billion 3.03 -$4.75 billion ($3.23) -3.84 VinFast Auto $53,799.53 billion 0.00 -$3.18 billion ($1.40) -2.51

VinFast Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VinFast Auto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats Rivian Automotive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.