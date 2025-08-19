Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Now – August 16th

American Battery Technology, Tetra Technologies, Bollinger Innovations, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or supply batteries and related components for applications ranging from electric vehicles and portable electronics to grid-scale energy storage. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growing markets for clean energy solutions and electric transportation. Their performance is often driven by advances in battery chemistry, fluctuations in raw-material costs, and shifts in global demand for renewable power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,304,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $254.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -2.20. American Battery Technology has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,652. Tetra Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $523.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Bollinger Innovations (BINI)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

NASDAQ BINI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $0.59. 8,426,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,661,008.35. Bollinger Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

NYSE PLG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.48. 532,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.57. Platinum Group Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NASDAQ NVX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 23,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. NOVONIX has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

