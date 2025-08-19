Financial Analysis: Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) versus Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scilex and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex -179.12% N/A -109.95% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -41.76% -39.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scilex and Monopar Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $56.59 million 2.38 -$72.81 million ($29.02) -0.67 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.59 million ($3.33) -10.29

Monopar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scilex. Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scilex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Scilex and Monopar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Monopar Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Scilex presently has a consensus price target of $455.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,247.78%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.13%. Given Scilex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Scilex is more favorable than Monopar Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Scilex has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Scilex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Scilex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Scilex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. The company is also developing three product candidates, including SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections, which has completed a Phase 3 study to treat lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% (SP-103), a formulation of ZTlido for the treatment of chronic neck pain and low back pain (LBP) that has completed a Phase 2 trial; and SP-104 (4.5 mg low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (SP-104), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride, which has completed Phase 1 trials for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The company also engages in developing Camsirubicin, an analog of doxorubicin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted antibody for the treatment of various cancers; MNPR-101 RIT, a radioimmunotherapeutic based on MNPR-101 for the potential treatment of cancer and severe COVID-19; and MNPR-202, an analog of camsirubicin to treat doxorubicin-and camsirubicin-resistant cancers. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with the Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19; and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in various types of cancer. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

