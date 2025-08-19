Analyzing Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) & Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cemtrex has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cemtrex and Allient”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $76.10 million 0.03 -$7.23 million $4,095.00 0.00 Allient $529.97 million 1.43 $13.17 million $0.86 51.81

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex. Cemtrex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cemtrex and Allient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allient 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allient has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.45%. Given Allient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allient is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Dividends

Cemtrex pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Allient pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cemtrex pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allient pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cemtrex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Allient shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Allient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -26.92% -458.07% -34.06% Allient 2.75% 9.97% 4.67%

Summary

Allient beats Cemtrex on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers. The Cemtrex Corporate segment refers to the holding company of the other two segments. The company was founded on April 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

