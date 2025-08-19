Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 16th

Deere & Company, Bloom Energy, and Norfolk Southern are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities involve the agricultural sector—such as farming operations, seed and fertilizer production, farm-equipment manufacturing, and crop distribution. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the performance of global food production and related supply chains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,860. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $371.16 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,427,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190,416. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $47.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.86. 1,939,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,820. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Featured Stories