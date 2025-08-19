Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$69.79

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.79.

DOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Desjardins upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

DOO stock opened at C$80.11 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$43.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

