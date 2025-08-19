Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$69.79

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.79.
DOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Desjardins upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.
BRP Stock Up 2.4%
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.