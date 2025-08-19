DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Director Purchases $11,350.00 in Stock

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) Director Mark G. Kahrer acquired 1,000 shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $11,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,350. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE DTF opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $11.45.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 346.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 255,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

