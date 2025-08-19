DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Director Purchases $11,350.00 in Stock

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTFGet Free Report) Director Mark G. Kahrer acquired 1,000 shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $11,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,350. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE DTF opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $11.45.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 346.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 255,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Stories

