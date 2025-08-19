DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Director Purchases $11,350.00 in Stock

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) Director Mark G. Kahrer acquired 1,000 shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $11,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,350. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE DTF opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $11.45.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 346.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.