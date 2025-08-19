Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ovintiv stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 316.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

