Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director John Mccartney Buys 5,000 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 77,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,720.10. This represents a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, John Mccartney purchased 3,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $16,020.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, John Mccartney purchased 2,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $11,440.00.

Shares of NYSE GRNT opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $696.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 2,398.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 892.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 222.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 103.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

