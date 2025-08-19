Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz Purchases 256 Shares

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Northern Trust stock opened at $127.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.31. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,456,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 472,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,452,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

