Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 941 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 941 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $13,023.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $33,686.56. This trade represents a 27.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Olivier Marie sold 1,294 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $18,116.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Olivier Marie sold 1,842 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $24,388.08.

On Friday, June 20th, Olivier Marie sold 748 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $9,903.52.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $25,366.50.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Olivier Marie sold 1,655 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $27,158.55.

Upwork Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.56 million. Upwork had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 20,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 204,596 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

