PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CFO Ellida Mcmillan Acquires 350 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CFO Ellida Mcmillan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.25 per share, with a total value of $17,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,109.75. This represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ellida Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 23rd, Ellida Mcmillan bought 1 shares of PhenixFIN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $48.12.
PhenixFIN stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $57.40.
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
