Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt Sells 170 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $23,014.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,402.42. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

