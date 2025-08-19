PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Director Purchases $46,400.00 in Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,049.92. This trade represents a 55.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 100.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 52.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 237,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

