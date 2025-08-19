Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells $62,852.82 in Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $62,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,857.13. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Emergent Biosolutions Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 5.66. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.55 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 1,020,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,297,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 159,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 638,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 108.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 666,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,141,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 202,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Further Reading

