Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $381,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $289.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.56 and a 200-day moving average of $264.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $295.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

