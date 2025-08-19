Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.32% of Stoneridge worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 580.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.44. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $227.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.90 million. Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

