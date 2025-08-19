Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Varex Imaging $VREX

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VREX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $457.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

