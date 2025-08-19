Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 49,105 National Energy Services Reunited $NESR

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 273,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 120,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 3.4%

NESR opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $694.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.39.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

