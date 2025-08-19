Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Wabash National Corporation $WNC

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Wabash National Corporation has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $438.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

