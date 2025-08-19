Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Radcom Ltd. $RDCM

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Radcom were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Radcom in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Radcom by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Radcom in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radcom by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Radcom from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Radcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Radcom Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.74. Radcom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Radcom Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

