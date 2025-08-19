DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR $DDI Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DoubleDown Interactive were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $469.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDI. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

