34,599 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Frontier Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULCC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Frontier Group Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 2.62. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.92 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,337.68. This represents a 50.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

