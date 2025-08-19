Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 121.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Koppers were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 34.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 312,556 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 758,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 125,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOP stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.05 million, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.40. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

