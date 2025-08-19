Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after buying an additional 3,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bausch Health Cos by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,439,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 174,176 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bausch Health Cos

In other Bausch Health Cos news, Director John Paulson acquired 34,721,118 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $312,490,062.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,755,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,802,821. This trade represents a 96.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 44,316,834 shares of company stock worth $369,628,560 over the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 852.36%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bausch Health Cos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

