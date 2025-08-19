Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Sells 353 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,543,507. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

