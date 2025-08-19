2,641 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 617,460 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,915,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after buying an additional 164,669 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,868,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 11.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 144,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OI. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O-I Glass

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams acquired 3,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,955.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 184,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,033.35. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Hardie acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,202.70. This represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.