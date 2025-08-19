Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $26,000 Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 197,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,667,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.3%

RUSHA opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $327,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,727.44. This trade represents a 27.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $276,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 79,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,890.60. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

