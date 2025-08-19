Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New $28,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 75.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 23.3% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 98,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $1,239,136.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,759.84. This represents a 62.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.