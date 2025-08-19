Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in HNI Corporation $HNI

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in HNI were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HNI by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HNI by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $735,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. HNI Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.49 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HNI news, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $67,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,986.77. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,400. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $270,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

