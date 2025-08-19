Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Holdings in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in World Kinect by 94.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the first quarter worth about $405,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 2,373.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 189,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 181,746 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

World Kinect Trading Up 1.2%

World Kinect stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. World Kinect Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.48%.

About World Kinect

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.