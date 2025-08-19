AECOM $ACM Shares Bought by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 212.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.94. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

