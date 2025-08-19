Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 535 Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Camtek by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 44.6% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,271.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $110.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.57 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Northland Securities set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Camtek

Camtek Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.