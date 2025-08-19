Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 910.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,180,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,621,000 after acquiring an additional 752,325 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 269,402 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:HHH opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

