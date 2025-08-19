Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 83 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,386,000 after purchasing an additional 136,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 982,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,554,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 price objective (up from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $573.91 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $545.33 and a 200 day moving average of $593.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3,675,600 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

