Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $92,552,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,503,000 after acquiring an additional 991,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bunge Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $50,561,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $40,963,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:BG opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $101.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on Bunge Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

