Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 123 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,115,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.30 and its 200-day moving average is $155.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

