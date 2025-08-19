Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

