Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

