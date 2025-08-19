Summit Securities Group LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 621.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVPT. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $36,419,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the 1st quarter worth $30,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $18,067,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter valued at about $14,907,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 112.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 889,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,190,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,308,901.82. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,000 shares of company stock worth $11,315,600 over the last 90 days. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

