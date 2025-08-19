Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,289,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,485,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,604 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 867,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 384,992 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,245,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 259,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 357,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 180,792 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

