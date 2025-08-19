Summit Securities Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,824 DocGo Inc. $DCGO

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 77,445 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DocGo had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $80.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

DocGo Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

