Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.72.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BBY opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

