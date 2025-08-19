Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,294,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,185,000 after purchasing an additional 237,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.71.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PH opened at $736.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.80. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $763.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,414 shares of company stock worth $6,883,931. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.