Summit Securities Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,037 QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

